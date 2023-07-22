MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU players were granted a 30-day period to enter the transfer portal due to a head coaching change. Since that window is now closed, Josh Eilert has a pretty good idea of what his roster will look like for the 2023-24 season.

With Jose Perez announcing he’s staying with the program, the Mountaineers have a versatile group of guard. Only three of the seven on the roster, including Perez, were on the team last season. Another trio committed in the early off season before the coaching and decided to stay on the team while the newest addition officially signed last week.

Here’s a closer look at WVU’s guards:

Returning

Kobe Johnson – Junior: Johnson started four of the 29 games he played in last season and averaged 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per game. Over his two-year career, he’s started eight contests and appeared in 61 total. Last year, his best performance came against Buffalo as he matched a career-high seven points and four rebounds. The Canton, Ohio native is just one of two current WVU guards who started their collegiate careers in Morgantown.

Jose Perez – Fifth Year: The senior guard who transferred from Manhattan was deemed ineligible last season but was allowed to participate in practices with the team. Back in March, Perez “set the record straight” by stating he will be back for the 2023-24 season, but on July 5, he re-entered the transfer portal. He has since decided to remain a Mountaineer. As a junior at Manhattan during the 2021-22 season, Perez averaged 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Seth Wilson – Junior: The sharpshooter from Lorain, Ohio gave WVU a boost off the bench often last season. He played in all 34 games and he averaged 4.2 points and 0.9 rebounds per game. He nearly doubled his playing time as he went from 7.4 minutes per game as a freshman to 13.2 per game as a sophomore. Wilson made 41.5% of his three-pointers last season and recorded a career-high 15 points against Texas Tech in which he made five three-pointers. His previous career-high of 12 points also came last year.

Additions

RaeQuan Battle – Senior: Battle transferred to WVU in April after one season at Montana State. He averaged 17.7 points per game last year as a junior, helping lead the Bobcats to an NCAA Tournament berth. Battle, a native of Tulalip, Washington, started his career in his home state as he played two seasons at Washington before transferring to Montana State. He has four years of Division I playing experience.

Jeremiah Bembry – Redshirt Freshman: Bembry officially signed his grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year last week. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard from Brooklyn, New York, redshirted at Florida State last season. Bembry graduated from Executive Education Academy in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in 2022. He played in 32 games over two seasons and averaged 14.1 points in 15 games as a senior.

Kerr Kriisa – Senior: After transferring from Arizona, Kriisa did decide to test the waters after the coaching change but once Eilert was announced as the head coach, Kriisa announced he was returning to WVU the following day. Last year, Kriisa led the Pac-12 in assists in an effort that helped the Wildcats win the conference title. The guard from Estonia also shot 37 percent from behind the three-point line.

Omar Silverio – Fifth Year: Silverio is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard from Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. He attended Manhattan last fall but did not play in any games and transferred to WVU in March. He also had stints at Hofstra, where he graduated from in May 2022, and Rhode Island. At Hofstra in 2021-22, Silverio played in all 32 games and 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Departed

Graduated: Kedrian Johnson, Erik Stevenson

Transferred: Joe Toussaint (Texas Tech), Josiah Davis (Tennessee Tech)

Stick with GoldAndBlueNation.com for further analysis of WVU’s forwards/bigs for the 2023-24 season.