The West Virginia University women’s soccer team concludes a three-game homestand when Duquesne comes to Morgantown for a Sunday afternoon matchup on Aug. 27, at 1 p.m. ET, inside Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

Sunday’s match is the annual Pups on the Pitch game, and fans are encouraged to bring their dog, along with proof of vaccination and a completed Dog Day Waiver, to the stadium. There also will be postgame autographs with the women’s soccer team following the conclusion of the match.



Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. Any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors at the stadium ticket window on match day.



WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 12 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.



Andrew Caridi and Adam Zundell have the call of Sunday’s contest on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Last time out, West Virginia fell to No. 8 Penn State, 2-1, on Aug. 24, in Morgantown. Penn State never trailed in the match, taking a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute of the first half. Despite a Mountaineer equalizer by sophomore forward Taylor White in the 53rd minute, the Nittany Lions reclaimed the lead with a go-ahead goal at the 84:06 mark to take the eventual win. Although the score line showed a PSU victory, West Virginia (1-2) held an advantage in shots, 10-8, and shots on goal, 6-4. The squads were level in corner kicks with four apiece.

Sunday’s matchup marks the 13th all-time meeting between West Virginia and Duquesne, as the Mountaineers hold a 10-0-2 advantage in the series. The Dukes were just the second team coach Nikki Izzo-Brown’s infant Mountaineers ever played, as they met on Sept. 4, 1996, in WVU‘s first season of competition. The two squads battled to a 1-1 tie in overtime in Pittsburgh. The two programs last met in 2021, with the Mountaineers coming away with a 3-0 win at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

Al Alvine enters his 12th season at Duquesne in 2023, with a 78-93-26 overall record as the program’s winningest head coach. He led the team to 6-7-3 mark in 2022. The Dukes are 1-2 so far this season, as they are coming off a 2-1 loss to Youngstown State in Pittsburgh on Aug. 24. Maya Matesa and Jaimi Araujo co-lead the squad in goals so far this season with two apiece. Mackenzie Muir leads Duquesne with a pair of assists this year, while keeper Maddy Neundorfer has collected 11 saves on the season.