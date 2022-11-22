The West Virginia University volleyball team hosts No. 1 Texas for the regular season finale at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, while live stats can be found on WVUsports.com.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Wednesday is Senior Day at the coliseum, and the first 75 fans will receive a free mini volleyball. Wednesday marks the final Weeknight Happy Hour at the Coliseum, with beverages half price from 1-2 p.m.

Saturday’s contest marks the 22nd all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (7-21, 0-15 Big 12) and Longhorns (21-1, 14-1 Big 12).

WVU is coming off a match against Texas Tech on Nov. 19, where freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller notched her 13th double-digit kills performance of the season, tallying 10 kills in a three-set loss to the Red Raiders at the United Supermarkets Arena. She leads the Mountaineers with 288 kills.

Miller was followed by fifth-year senior outside hitter and co-captain Adrian Ell with seven kills. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native also led West Virginia with 11 assists. Ell will be one of the honorees during Senior Day. Senior defensive specialist Natalie Winter racked up seven digs to lead WVU in its previous outing and also will be honored on Senior Day.

Coming into the match, West Virginia ranks second in the Big 12 in opponent kills per set (11.55) and opponent assists per set (10.80).