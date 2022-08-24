WVU Football helmet on display during the 2022 Big 12 Media Days (PHOTO: Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Wednesday, four Mountaineers were named to the Senior Bowl Watch List.

Quarterback JT Daniels, defensive lineman Dante Stills, and receivers Sam James and Bryce Ford-Wheaton are featured on the 10th annual watch list.

Daniels, who hasn’t officially been named the starting quarterback, joined WVU in May. He’s played in 21 college football games over his four-year career. He was also named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s 2022 Player of the Year Preseason Watch List and the Maxwell Award Watch List.

Stills, an All-Big 12 first-team selection, led the Mountaineers in tackles for loss (15) and sacks (7) last season. He also leads all active WVU players in both of those career stats. The Fairmont native was named to the Bednarik Award Watch List and the Lombardi Trophy Watch List.

Ford-Wheaton was WVU’s second-leading receiver in 2021. He caught 42 passes for 575 yards.

James was right behind him on the list. He reeled in 42 catches for 505 yards.

Daniels, Stills, Ford-Wheaton and James were all named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list and the Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big12 teams this preseason.

A total of 484 position players landed on the Senior Bowl Watch List.