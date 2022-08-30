The WVU women’s soccer team is poised for a top-25 matchup on Thursday after keeping its place in the United Soccer Coaches poll, which was released on Tuesday.

The Mountaineers (2-1-1) remain at No. 21 after taking a win and a loss over the last week. They fell on Thursday on the road against No. 10 Penn State 2-0 but recovered on Sunday with a 3-0 home victory over Saint Francis.

Nikki Izzo-Brown’s squad primes itself for a trip down south to face No. 11 Auburn, who moved up five spots in the USC poll after earning a pair of draws. WVU’s coach will lead the Mountaineers on a two-game trip to Auburn, facing the Tigers on Thursday before facing Samford on the same pitch three days later.

Coincidentally, Izzo-Brown will face her daughter, Sammie, who has made two appearances for the Tigers in 2022.

The men’s side (1-1), however, was not so fortunate. Dan Stratford’s team took a win and a loss last week and fell to No. 18, a 12-spot drop.

The Mountaineers kicked off their season with a 1-0 win at home over Robert Morris. That set up a top-10 matchup at No. 7 Pitt, but the Panthers earned a decisive 3-0 win in the rivalry clash on Monday.

Pitt reaped the benefits of the victory, jumping to No. 2 in the country.

No. 18 WVU returns to the pitch with a road trip to Penn State. The Nittany Lions dropped out of the rankings after starting the campaign with a draw to Rhode Island and a loss to Syracuse.