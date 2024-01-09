MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU men’s basketball team reverted back to its previous manners of losing Tuesday in its Big 12 home opener. The Mountaineers (5-10, 0-2 Big 12) led at halftime, but their second-half offense fizzled out in a 81-67 loss to Kansas State (12-3, 2-0 Big 12) at the WVU Coliseum.

The loss marks the first time WVU has dropped three consecutive games this season.

For 20 minutes, the Mountaineers competed in a high-scoring and foul-heavy first half largely thanks to fifth-year guard RaeQuan Battle. Battle scored 12 of the team’s first 14 points, and all 12 came via the three-pointer or the free-throw line. He finished the night with 21 points (5-of-13 shooting) after recording just four points and one made-field goal during WVU’s loss to No. 3 Houston Saturday.

Battle’s performance, along with his team’s successful three-point shooting, gave the Mountaineers a 42-40 halftime lead after being outscored 26-10 in the paint by the Wildcats. WVU made 6-of-12 in the game’s first 20 minutes. Eilert’s team made more than six threes in just one of its previous four games. Tuesday’s game was the second time all season in which WVU made eight or more three-pointers (8-of-23) and lost.

The difference Tuesday was that the Wildcats carried their high shooting percentage into the second half, while the Mountaineers did not. Kansas State opened the final frame on a 12-3 run after trailing for the final minute of the first half. The Wildcats (48%) significantly outshot WVU (31%), and they won the second half by a score of 41-25.

Wildcat guard Cam Carter led all scorers with 23 points, and four different Kansas State players scored in double figures. Kansas State also achieved four separate runs of five-plus unanswered points in the second half.

With five minutes remaining, WVU trailed 69-56, and there was little hope left in the WVU Coliseum as fans hit the exits.

WVU guards Noah Farrakhan and Kerr Kriisa each added 11 points for the Mountaineers. Forwards Pat Suemnick and Josiah Harris combined for two points and seven rebounds in their first game starting as the primary WVU forward-tandem.

WVU will stay in Morgantown to prepare for its matchup with No. 25 Texas (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) Saturday night at 6 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum. The game can be seen on ESPN+.