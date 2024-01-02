MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s reloading season for Dan Stratford and the WVU men’s soccer team. After its first College Cup appearance, Stratford’s team is expanding, starting with South Carolina transfer midifelder Ethan Dekel Daks.

Dekel Daks, a 2023 first-team All-Sun Belt honoree, scored the second-most goals (four) and points (10) on the South Carolina roster this fall. The Nottingham, England, native started 16 games as a sophomore after missing extended time as a freshman with an injury.

He scored one goal and recorded an assist in the Gamecocks’ 3-2 loss to the Mountaineers in October.

The WVU roster will see some turnover after its historic College Cup run. Eight WVU players walked on Senior Day vs. Old Dominion in October, but some of those players do have the option to return because of the free COVID year of eligibility.

Dekel Daks is a prime candidate to replace midfielder Luke McCormick, who finished tied for third on the team this season with three assists before suffering an injury in the NCAA Quarterfinal against Loyola Marymount.

Three players (Marcus Caldeira, Yutaro Tsukada and Jackson Lee) were also selected in the first round of December’s MLS SuperDraft. Caldeira and Tsukada have not put any pen to paper, while Lee signed a contract with Rhode Island FC (USL) instead of Los Angeles FC of the MLS.

Dekel Daks has two years of eligibility remaining.