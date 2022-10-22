MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team takes on Sun Belt Conference foe Georgia State on Sunday, Oct. 23. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET.

The match was moved up from its originally scheduled start time of 7 p.m.

Sunday is Senior Day, as the Mountaineers will honor seven student-athletes – forward Joseph Biafora, defender Elijah Borneo, forward Adam Burchell, goalkeeper Jacob Castro, defender Aaron Denk Gracia, midfielder Sam Morgan and forward Ike Swiger – prior to the match. It’s also Dollar Day, with tickets and select concessions available for just $1, and the first 100 fans will receive a winter beanie, courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com to avoid lines at the gate on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student ID.

Fans who are unable to attend the match can follow along with live stats at WVUsports.com. The match also can be seen live on ESPN+, with Nick Farrell and Liam Belan on the call, as well as heard on 91.7 FM in Morgantown.

Sunday marks the fourth meeting between the Mountaineers (4-6-4, 1-1-4 Sun Belt) and Panthers (9-2-3, 2-1-2 Sun Belt), including the third in Morgantown. WVU leads the all-time series, 2-1.

Last season, the two schools split a pair of matches, with West Virginia earning a 2-1 win over GSU on Oct. 28, 2021, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, before the Panthers recorded a 1-0 victory on Nov. 11, 2021, in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Championship Semifinals in DeKalb, Illinois.

The Mountaineers are unbeaten in 19 of their last 20 home matches, dating back to March 24, 2021. The squad also is unbeaten in its last five overall contests (2-0-3).

WVU has scored 11 goals in its last four matches after tallying 10 goals in its first 10 contests of the year. Redshirt senior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers leads the team with four goals, while junior midfielder Ryan Crooks is No. 1 on the squad with 11 total points.

Last time out, WVU played James Madison to a 1-1 draw on Oct. 19, in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Crooks gave the Mountaineers the lead with a goal in the 35th minute, while JMU’s tally came in the 73rd.

WVU outshot the Dukes, 11-9, including 6-4 in shots on goal. Defensively, junior goalkeeper Jackson Lee made three saves in his return to the West Virginia lineup.

WVU has recorded three shutouts against conference opponents this season. In all, the Mountaineers have posted five clean sheets.

Third-year coach Dan Stratford is 22-12-11 with the Mountaineers, as well as 83-16-16 in his head-coaching career. What’s more, WVU is 4-1-4 in conference matches at home under Stratford.

Georgia State is led by 13th-year coach Brett Surrency, who is 132-90-19 with the Panthers. GSU enters Sunday’s match sitting in fourth place in the SBC standings, just two points away from second and one point ahead of WVU in fifth.

Last time out, Georgia State drew No. 6 Marshall, 1-1, on Oct. 19, at home. Simon Carlson and Max Wilkins co-lead the club with five goals each this season, while Justin McLean’s six assists are good for No. 2 in the Sun Belt.

The Panthers reached the NCAA Tournament Second Round in 2021, their lone campaign in the MAC.