The West Virginia men’s soccer team (6-6-4, 3-1-4 SBC) fell two spots, going from second to fourth in the conference, following action on the final day of the regular season, Tuesday.

The Mountaineers entered the day with a chance to earn the No. 2 seed, and the right to host in the Sun Belt Conference men’s soccer tournament.

However, wins by Marshall and Georgia State Tuesday allowed those programs to leapfrog Dan Stratford’s crew in the league standings. Georgia State, a team that WVU recently defeated in Morgantown, used a 3-2 road win over Old Dominion to earn its 14th league point – one more than WVU’s 13 league points.

West Virginia will travel to Lexington, Kentucky, for the first two rounds of the conference tournament. Top-seeded Kentucky will host the following teams: fourth-seeded West Virginia, fifth-seeded Coastal Carolina, and eighth-seeded South Carolina.

WVU scored two goals in the second half last month to earn a 3-3 draw against then-No. 2 Kentucky in Morgantown. West Virginia played scoreless draws against Coastal Carolina and South Carolina during the regular season.

Marshall, the second seed in the Sun Belt, will host the three other conference tournament teams.

Stratford and company are in the midst of their first season in the Sun Belt Conference. Play in the conference tournament begins on Sunday, Nov. 6.

WVU will take on Coastal Carolina beginning at 3:00 p.m. on ESPN+.