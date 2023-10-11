MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 7 West Virginia University men’s soccer team hits the road for a Sun Belt matchup with South Carolina on Thursday. Kickoff from Stone Stadium in Columbia is set for 7 p.m.

The game will air on ESPN+ with live stats also available on WVUsports.com.

The Mountaineers are unbeaten this season with an 8-0-4 overall record and a 1-0-3 mark in Sun Belt action. In their most recent contest, West Virginia played to a 2-2 draw with James Madison on Sunday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

Junior Frederik Jorgensen and senior Sergio Ors Navarro each scored against the Dukes while senior Yutaro Tsukada and junior Dante Huckaby collected assists. For Tsukada, it was his eighth assist of the year, the most in the Sun Belt and fourth-most in the nation.

Sophomore Marcus Caldeira leads the team with eight goals, also the most in the Sun Belt and top-20 in the country.

The Mountaineers have set a new program record for longest unbeaten streak to begin a season at 12 and only trail the all-time mark of 17 set between the 1967 and 1968 seasons.

South Carolina is led by third-year head coach Tony Annan, who is 14-22-8 during his time in Columbia. The Gamecocks are 4-5-2 overall and 2-1-1 in the Sun Belt with wins over Kentucky and Old Dominion.

Adam Luckhurst leads the team with four goals and eight points this season while Ethan Dekel Daks has added three goals. Ben Alexander has made 35 saves in net for the Gamecocks and has a .729 save percentage.