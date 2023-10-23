MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a memorable 5-2 win over No. 1 Marshall, WVU men’s soccer continues to make more program history by seizing the top spot in multiple national polls.

Head coach Dan Stratford’s team begins the week at No. 1 in the Top Drawer Soccer and College Soccer News rankings. It’s the first time in 63 seasons of men’s soccer that WVU has held the top ranking in any national poll.

The Mountaineers (11-0-4) have won three matches in a row, including victories last week over the Thundering Herd and Coastal Carolina. Their 15-game unbeaten streak is also the longest single-season unbeaten streak in program history.

The United Soccer Coaches poll, which is the national poll of record in Division I men’s soccer, is updated every Tuesday afternoon. WVU men’s soccer has never held the top ranking in that poll, but did climb to No. 2 in September.

With two games remaining, WVU also sits in second place in the Sun Belt Conference standings. It trails UCF by a point and is level on points with Marshall. The top two teams in the Sun Belt are guaranteed to host the quarterfinals and semifinals in the conference tournament.

West Virginia returns to action Friday night on the road against Kentucky. The Wildcats have struggled this season, but the preseason favorites to win the Sun Belt appear to be turning a corner after knocking off No. 1 Marshall 2-0 Sunday on the road.

WVU’s final regular season home game is set for next Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Old Dominion.