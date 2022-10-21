MORGANTOWN, W. Va — West Virginia men’s soccer’s home finale will be played earlier than originally scheduled.

The Mountaineers will face Georgia State at 4 p.m. ET at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Sunday. WVU’s seniors will be honored before kickoff.

The match was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

WVU (4-6-4, 1-1-4 Sun Belt) looks to get back on the winning track after taking a draw with James Madison on its last time out. The Mountaineers have had a rejuvenated set of games, scoring 11 goals in their last four matches.

They currently sit five points out of first place in the Sun Belt Conference with two games to go.

Georgia State (9-2-3, 2-1-2) leads WVU by a point in the league standings. The Panthers are on a five-match unbeaten streak, winning three of their last five matches.