MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team earned a 3-2 win over Georgia State on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

The Mountaineers (5-6-4, 2-1-4 Sun Belt) took a lead less than two minutes into the Senior Day match and added a pair of second-half goals to secure the victory. Junior midfielder Ryan Crooks, senior midfielder Luke McCormick and freshman forward Marcus Caldeira all found the back of the net for WVU.

West Virginia immediately opened the scoring with Crooks’ goal in the second minute. The Oxfordshire, England, native needed just one touch to finish off a cross sent in by junior forward Yutaro Tsukada to make it 1-0.

However, GSU (9-3-3, 2-2-2 Sun Belt) answered 19 seconds later to tie it at 1. That’s how the two clubs returned to the locker room after 45 minutes of play.

In the second half, Caldeira tip-toed the end line to find McCormick in front of the net for an easy, tap-in goal in the 50th minute, before the freshman recorded a goal of his own moments later. Following a shot that hit off the post by Tsukada, the Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, native was there for the rebound to enforce a two-goal, Mountaineer advantage.

The Panthers scored their second goal of the day in the 72nd minute to get within one of the lead. But WVU held from there until the final whistle. In all, West Virginia outshot Georgia State, 21-9, including 8-3 in shots on goal. It marked the first time WVU tallied at least 20 shots in a match since Oct. 31, 2021, at Georgia Southern.

Caldeira and Tsukada each finished with five shots in the victory. McCormick added four more, while redshirt senior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers tallied three.

In goal, junior goalkeeper Jackson Lee made one save.

Prior to the match, WVU honored seven seniors – forward Joseph Biafora, defender Elijah Borneo, forward Adam Burchell, goalkeeper Jacob Castro, defender Aaron Denk Gracia, midfielder Sam Morgan and forward Ike Swiger – for their contributions to the program as part of Senior Day festivities.

With the win, WVU improved to 3-1 all-time against the Panthers, with all three wins coming in Morgantown. Additionally, the squad is now unbeaten in 20 of its last 21 home matches at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

The Mountaineers, who are 3-0-3 in their last six matches, also moved to 5-1-4 in conference matches at home under third-year coach Dan Stratford.

West Virginia finished the regular season with a 4-1-3 mark at home and have now had a winning season at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in 15 of the facility’s 19 years of service.

Up next, the Mountaineers cap their regular-season campaign on Friday, Oct. 28, at Georgia Southern. Kickoff at Eagle Field – Erk Park in Statesboro, Georgia, is set for 7 p.m. ET.