Wild finish in Waco: West Virginia ends its regular season with a W – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast
A tale of two halves if there ever was one, but West Virginia got it done. WVU (8-4) ends the regular season with a 34-31 win over Baylor, and is heading into the postseason with back-to-back wins under its belt. Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern react to West Virginia's comeback road win that started with a dominant offensive showing. They also have post-game comments from head coach Neal Brown.
Neal Brown and the West Virginia University football team have named the Players of the Week in recognition of the players who performed the best during Baylor week.
Offensive Lineman
- C Zach Frazier
Defense
- LB Ben Cutter
Offense
- QB Garrett Greene
Juice Award
- LS Macguire Moss
- WR CJ Cole
- TE Kole Taylor
Blue Collar
- DL Jalen Thornton
- S Marcis Floyd
- OL Ja’Quay Hubbard
Scout Team
- OL Charlie Katarincic
- CB Jordan Jackson
- FB Colin McBee