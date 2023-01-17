MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the WVU men’s basketball game against Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 4, is a sellout.

Multiple Big 12 home games were previously announced as sellouts, and this is the latest contest to do so.

Fans still looking to purchase tickets for the Oklahoma game and previously sold-out Texas and Auburn games, are reminded to visit StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.