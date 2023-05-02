MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University’s varsity athletic teams have a combined Academic Progress Rate (APR) score of 990 according to data released today by the NCAA. The 990 score is WVU’s highest score for the 19 years of the NCAA Academic Performance Program.

WVU’s average APR score of 990 is six points higher than the NCAA’s overall four-year APR average score of 984. WVU’s score has improved one point from last year, five points from three years ago and 16 points from eight years ago.

“The record-high average score of 990 for our teams is a testament to our student-athletes, our academic student-athlete development unit as well as our coaching and support staffs,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. “I would like to congratulate our rifle, rowing and tennis teams for their perfect four-year scores. We all should be proud of the high level of academic success with our student-athletes and their commitment to West Virginia University.”

The APR is based upon eligibility and retention of student-athletes on a semester-by-semester basis and is an assessment of real-time academic success. The results of the fall and spring semesters, in a given year, are calculated as that year’s APR score and averaged with the respective scores from the previous three years to provide a four-year (multi-year) snapshot of academic achievement.

Any student-athlete receiving athletic aid in a varsity sport can earn up to four points per year for being academically eligible and remaining enrolled in the institution. A team’s APR is the total points earned on the roster divided by that squad’s total possible points, multiplied by 1,000.

Teams must achieve a 930 multi-year APR to avoid immediate penalties (involving the possible reduction of practice time and access to postseason competition). Those elements of the NCAA Division I APR remain suspended through spring 2023.

The current multi-year APR scores for WVU’s varsity teams (2018-19 to 2021-22): baseball 974; men’s basketball 989; women’s basketball 990; cross country 996; football 977; golf 984; gymnastics 995; rifle 1,000; rowing 1,000; men’s soccer 985; women’s soccer 991; men’s swimming and diving 998; women’s swimming and diving 995; tennis 1,000; track and field 995; volleyball 994; and wrestling 965.