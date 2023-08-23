MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2023-24 schedule for the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams.

The season begins with the West Virginia State Games at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park on Oct. 6-7. The Mountaineers then host Penn State on Oct. 13-14.

Following the matchup with the Nittany Lions, WVU will hit the road to face the Cincinnati Bearcats on Oct. 27-28. West Virginia returns home to host the WVU Invitational on Nov. 16-18.

The Mountaineers will finish out 2023 with the United States Open Championships scheduled for Nov. 29-Dec. 2 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

To begin 2024, West Virginia hosts Pittsburgh for the Backyard Brawl on Jan. 13.

The women’s swimming and diving team hosts Villanova and Iowa State on Jan. 27 to wrap up the home regular-season slate for the Mountaineers. Following that matchup, West Virginia will have until Feb. 28 before it competes in the Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships.

The 2024 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships will be held at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park on Feb. 28-March 2.

The Mountaineers then host the NCAA Women’s Last Chance Meet on March 3. The NCAA Men’s Last Chance Meet is slated for March 9.

Following the NCAA Women’s Last Chance Meet, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) National Invitational is tabbed for March 7-9.

West Virginia will compete in the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships on March 11-13 before competing in the NCAA Championships. The men’s NCAA Championships are scheduled for March 27-30 in Indianapolis, Indiana, while the women’s NCAA Championships are scheduled for March 20-23 in Athens, Georgia.