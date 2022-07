Reliever Daniel Ouderkirk grins during the WVU baseball Senior Day ceremony on May 21, 2022. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A WVU relief pitcher is leaving the program.

Right-handed pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk announced via Twitter Tuesday that he is transferring to Penn State. He recently concluded his redshirt junior campaign.

Ouderkirk appeared in nine games for WVU in 2022, primarily against nonconference opposition. He logged 8.0 innings, gave up six earned runs, struck out 15 batters and walked 10.

Earlier this week, another member of Randy Mazey’s 2022 roster announced that he had transferred.