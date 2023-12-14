MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eight members of the West Virginia University rifle team competed at Part II of the Smallbore Olympic Trials on Tuesday and Wednesday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Fifth-year senior Mary Tucker and senior Molly McGhin each qualified for the finals, scoring a 464.8 and a 409.2. The marks gave Tucker second and McGhin eighth place. Tucker posted the highest aggregate score across the two days at 1187 (593-594) while McGhin posted a score of 1179 (588-591). McGhin’s mark tied for the second-best in the field.

Following the completion of Part II of the Olympic Trials, Tucker holds the highest women’s smallbore selection quota at 2366.5 and McGhin is third at 2349.0.

Fifth-year Malori Brown just missed the finals in ninth place. She hit a mark of 1174 (590-584). Senior Becca Lamb scored 1152 (574-578) to finish in 25th place.

Junior Gavin Barnick finished in 11th place, the best finish by a mountaineer on the men’s side, with a score of 1169 (585-584). Senior Matt Sanchez and Freshman Griffin Lake finished just behind in a tie for 12th place with scores of 1168. Sanchez posted a 582-586 and Lake hit marks of 578-590 across the two relays.

Freshman Maximus Duncan finished in 21st place, 1155 (572-583), to round out the Mountaineers in competition at the event.

In the overall men’s trial standings, Sanchez and Barnick sit inside the top 10 in eighth and ninth, respectively.

The final part of the Smallbore Olympic Trials is set for March 17-19 in Fort Moore, Georgia. The results from the match will determine the smallbore qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics.