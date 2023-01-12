MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 5-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opens its spring schedule on Friday, Jan. 13, as the Mountaineers travel to Fairbanks, Alaska, to take on No. 2-ranked University of Alaska-Fairbanks. WVU concludes the weekend on Saturday, Jan. 14, when the squad faces Alaska-Fairbanks, No. 3 Kentucky and No. 16 Georgia Southern.

Friday’s contest against the Nanooks will be shot in two relays throughout the day. The first relay will begin at 12 p.m. ET, and the second relay will follow at 4:30 p.m. Friday’s match will be shot at the E.F. Horton Rifle Range, while competition on Saturday will be held at Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association. A live scorecard for the match can be found at ncaarifle.org. Additionally, live targets will be available online, courtesy of MegaLink.

West Virginia (10-1, 5-0 GARC) is 14-7 all-time against Alaska-Fairbanks (6-0, 4-0 PRC), with the series beginning in 1989. Earlier this season, the Mountaineers defeated then-No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks, 4733-4725, on Nov. 5-6, 2022, in Morgantown.

Saturday’s relays also begin at 12 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. ET. WVU is 21-11 against the defending national champion Kentucky Wildcats in program history. The Mountaineers faced off against the Wildcats earlier this season at the WVU fall classic on Nov. 5-6, where West Virginia defeated then-No. 1 UK, 4733-4705. Saturday marks the first match between WVU and Georgia Southern.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 4751-4687 win over then-No. 11 NC State on Nov. 18, at the WVU Rifle Range in Morgantown. West Virginia claimed both match disciplines, with a 2365 in smallbore and a 2386 in air rifle. The Wolfpack shot a 2323 in smallbore and a 2364 in air rifle.

The Mountaineers claimed the top five spots on the individual leaderboard against NC State. WVU was led by Senior Mary Tucker, who set the NCAA record in aggregate score (1196) and tied the national record in smallbore (597). The Sarasota, Florida, native also tied her season high with a 599 in air rifle.

WVU ranks No. 3 nationally in aggregate average (4724.714). Additionally, the Mountaineers are No. 3 in the nation in air rifle average (2381) and are No. 4 in smallbore average (2343.714).

Senior Mary Tucker continues to lead the squad in aggregate average (1189.50), smallbore average (591.75) and air rifle average (597.75). Tucker is No. 2 nationally in aggregate average, No. 3 in air rifle average and No. 3 in smallbore average.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVURifle on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.