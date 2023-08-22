MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2023-24 rifle schedule.

The regular season features four contests at home, four on the road and one neutral-site matchup. All home regular-season matches will be held at the WVU Rifle Range or the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building.

The Mountaineers are set to host the 2024 NCAA National Championship as well as an NCAA Qualifier. West Virginia will host the NCAA National Championship inside the WVU Coliseum in March and the NCAA Qualifier in February inside the WVU Shell Building. WVU takes to the road this year for the Great America Rifle Conference Championship which is set to be hosted by Army in West Point, New York.

West Virginia opens its slate on Saturday, Oct. 7, against Akron in Morgantown. The following weekend on Saturday, Oct. 14, WVU hits the road for the first time when they take on Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi. The following day WVU takes on Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Mountaineers continue their road trip the following weekend when they take on TCU and Nebraska in Fort Worth, Texas. WVU opens the weekend of competition on Saturday, Oct. 28, against TCU before squaring off against Nebraska in a neutral site match on Sunday, Oct. 29.

West Virginia returns home for the 2023 WVU Fall Classic from Nov. 11-12, when the team plays host to Air Force, Murray State and Nebraska. The classic is designed to replicate the format of the NCAA Championships. On Saturday, WVU will compete in smallbore against the three opponents, with Sunday featuring the air rifle relay.

West Virginia kicks off their spring schedule at home against Army on Saturday, Jan. 20, before taking to the road for the final time in a matchup against Navy on Saturday, Jan. 27, in Annapolis, Maryland.

WVU caps the regular season at home when they square off with Kentucky on Saturday, Feb. 10.

West Virginia opens the postseason when they host the NCAA Qualifier on Saturday, Feb. 17. Participating teams will be released at a later date.

The Mountaineers then take to the road for the final time when they defend their title from a season ago at the 2024 GARC Championships from Feb. 24-25, in West Point, New York.

Should WVU qualify, the team will compete at the 2024 NCAA Championships from March 8-9. This year’s championships are being hosted by West Virginia, marking the second time WVU has hosted the event, and will take place at the WVU Coliseum.

All home matches, excluding the WVU Fall Classic which begins at 9 a.m. ET, are scheduled for a 10 a.m. start. Times for all road contests and postseason events will be announced at a later date. All dates and times are subject to change.

West Virginia finished the 2022-23 season with a 16-4 record, including an 8-1 mark in the GARC. WVU claimed the 2023 GARC Tournament title, good for its conference-best 15th title. The Mountaineers also are seeking to win their seventh NCAA National Championship under Hammond.

West Virginia returns seven shooters from last year’s team and welcomes three newcomers.