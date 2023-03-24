MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two student-athletes from the West Virginia University rifle team competed at the 2023 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Bhopal, India on Friday.

Senior Mary Tucker and junior Tal Engler represented the Mountaineers in air rifle at the event. In total, 208 athletes competed from 31 countries across the various disciplines hosted by the ISSF.

Tucker qualified in sixth place during the opening relay of the air rifle competition with a 629.1. The Sarasota, Florida native tied for second place with a 261.2 during the finals round and advanced to the gold medal shoot-off after scoring a 10.9 in a tiebreaker over Le Alexandra of Kazakhstan who posted a 10.1.

Tucker finished in second place after China’s Huang Yuting outpaced Tucker 16-4 during the shoot-off.

Engler also competed in the competition, posting a 621.4 to finish in 41st place.

Tucker, Engler and senior Malori Brown are all set to compete on Sunday at the ISSF World Cup in smallbore. The event will wrap up the Mountaineers’ action in Bhopal.