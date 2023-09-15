MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After conducting a two-week tryout, the West Virginia University rowing team has announced its 2023-24 novice squad, featuring 11 first-year rowers.

“I appreciate the interest and the efforts of all those who attended tryouts, and I am very excited about the group we have chosen,” Griffith said. “We have a lot of experience and potential within this group, and it will be my pleasure to get to work with them to help them fulfill that potential.”