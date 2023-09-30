Veteran WVU junior safety Aubrey Burks was hospitalized Saturday night following an injury he suffered in the second quarter of the TCU game, according to the team’s social media accounts.

Burks was taken off the field via stretcher Saturday night at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. He received medical attention for roughly eight minutes before the medical cart exited the field midway through the second quarter.

Burks sustained an injury while making a tackle in punt coverage at the 8:03 mark in the period. He was carted off the field with a brace around his neck.

Updates will be provided on this post when available.