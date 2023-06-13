Flowe is the seventh player in the 2024 Class.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After beefing up the line of scrimmage with additions this week, West Virginia football coaches are producing depth in the secondary, starting with the commitment of 2024 safety Keelan “KJ” Flowe.

Flowe announced his commitment in a Twitter post Tuesday after visiting Morgantown last weekend. He previously made a trip to campus in the spring, and he was vocal on social media about his excitement regarding WVU.

The Charlotte-native is the first defensive back, and the seventh player overall, in head coach Neal Brown’s 2024 recruiting class. Linebackers and quarterbacks are now the only position groups not represented in next year’s recruit pool.

The 6-foot, 170-pound safety is entering his senior year at Julius L. Chambers High School in North Carolina. Last year, he recorded 49 tackles and two interceptions playing both safety and cornerback.

He chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Temple, Virginia Tech and more. He had 28 offers pending when he chose to be a Mountaineer, and WVU was the first Power-Five school to extend an offer.

He is currently unrated by recruiting services.