Following four-straight losses, Reed Sunahara’s WVU volleyball team (3-5) put itself back in the win column on Friday with a 3-1 win over Cornell (1-4) in the Colgate Ellis Rowland Memorial Tournament in Hamilton, New York.

The win marked Sunahara’s 100th victory at WVU.

Junior outside hitter Hailey Green (4.11 points per set) and fifth-year libero Camilla Covas (3.63 digs per set) came into the match as the offensive and defensive stat leaders for the Mountaineers, but a pair of newer faces dominated the stat sheet early on Friday.

Sophomore outside hitter Tierney Jackson (10 kills, 4 blocks) led WVU to a 25-15 first-set victory in which she recorded 6.5 points. Freshman libero Danilyn Neil (12 digs total) recorded a team-high 4 digs in the first set.

WVU trailed at multiple points of the second set, but a Colgate service error and a kill from Tierney sealed the set victory for the Mountaineers after battling back to knot the score at 23-23.

The Mountaineers had a prime opportunity to end Friday’s match in a 3-0 sweep, but Colgate rallied back from 1 six-point deficit to take the third set 25-23.

By the time the fourth set rolled around, Green was in her groove. She finished the night with 17 kills (19 points). WVU cruised to a 25-19 win in the fourth set to seal the victory.

The Mountaineers have one more game remaining in the Colgate Ellis Rowland Memorial Tournament. They will take on Albany (1-5) at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in Hamilton, New York.