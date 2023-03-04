MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is officially the No. 8 team in the Big 12 at the conclusion of the regular season, setting up a 7 p.m. ET tip-off against Texas Tech on Wednesday to the open the Big 12 Tournament.

The league unveiled the official bracket on Saturday after the conclusion of the Oklahoma State-Texas Tech matchup in Lubbock, which the Cowboys won 71-68. That put Oklahoma State ahead of the Mountaineers for the 7-seed.

OSU will now face in-state rival Oklahoma after the conclusion of the 8/9 game between WVU and Texas Tech.

If West Virginia wins in the first round, the Mountaineers will face top-seeded Kansas at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Here is the full schedule for the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City:

Wednesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 9 Texas Tech – 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Oklahoma – 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 9

Game 3: No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State – 12:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 winner – 2 p.m. ET

Game 5: No. 2 Texas vs. Game 2 winner – 7 p.m. ET

Game 6: No 3 Kansas State vs. No. 6 TCU – 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 10

Game 7: G3 winner vs. G4 winner – 7 p.m. ET

Game 8: G5 winner vs. G6 winner – 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 11