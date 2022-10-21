After day one of the competition, the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams lead the University of Cincinnati, 194-137, on Oct. 21, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown.

Today’s session marked the first day of the two-day dual meet against the Bearcats. West Virginia gained momentum early and never looked back. The women’s squad has a convincing lead over UC, 106-58, while the men hold the edge, 88-79.

WVU had 15 different Mountaineers record victory’s on Friday night. Freshmen Mia Cheatwood and Ada Szwabinska lead the women’s squad, while sophomore Conner McBeth leads the men’s team, all tallying three wins a piece.

Day one opened with the 200-yard medley relays, where West Virginia tallied back-to-back wins. The women’s relay of senior Jacqueline McCutchan, Cheatwood, senior Harna Minezawa and Szwabinska topped Cincinnati with a time of 1:43.79, while junior Justin Heimes, seniors Conrad Molinaro and David Snider and McBeth touched first in 1:30.36.

In the first individual events, the Mountaineers swept the top five spots in the women’s 500 freestyle before junior William Mullen secured the men’s event (4:32.19). Junior Abby Reardon led the way for WVU (4:58.42), followed by freshmen Olivia Busch (2nd – 5:02.95), Gabriela Martin (3rd – 5:05.34) and Alyssa Heffelfinger (5:05.86), and sophomore Miranda Kirtley (4th – 5:05.98).

Next up, in the 100 butterfly WVU took a pair of second-place finishes. On the women’s side, Minezawa touched in 56.71, while Snider recorded a 49.13. The 100 backstroke followed with McCutchan (56.71) and Heimes (49.96) also taking second.

The next two West Virginia victories came from Szwabinska (51.53) and McBeth (45.24) in the women’s and men’s 100 freestyle.

On springboard, senior diver Owen Johns took the men’s 1-meter with a 309.68, good for a NCAA Zone A Qualifying score. Sophomore Glenn Eloriaga finished behind in second (280.95), followed by sophomore Hayden Apel (4th – 245.70), freshmen Patrick Burke (5th – 234.45) and Christian Torres (8th – 190.28).

Sophomore Sara Krusinski won the women’s 3-meter springboard with a score of 254.10. Senior Marian Tiemeier (2nd – 248.78), freshman Abigail Sullivan (3rd – 221.10), junior Sara Haggerty (4th – 213.90), and freshmen Bella Reynolds (5th – 209.10) and Elysa Grossman (6th – 179.10) followed, respectively.

Cheatwood and sophomore Morgan Burton continued the momentum for the Mountaineer women. Cheatwood took first in the women’s 100 breast (1:03.32), while Burton won the women’s 400 IM (4:28.02).

To wrap up the first day of competition, WVU’s notched two more in the win’s column in the 400 free relays. The women’s relay of Cheatwood, McCutchan, Reardon and Szwabinska touched in 3:26.25, while sophomore Braden Osborn, junior Roanoke Shirk, freshman Max Nielsen and McBeth nudged out Cincinnati with a time of 3:01.27.

Friday’s meet marked the first of the two-day competition between the Mountaineers and the Bearcats. The weekend concludes tomorrow with action set for 11 a.m. ET.

