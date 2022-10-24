MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team wrapped play at the 2022 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Women’s Atlantic Regional on Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center, in Blacksburg, Virginia, hosted by Virginia Tech.

WVU sent six players to compete over the weekend, including senior Ting-Pei Chang, junior Momoko Nagato, sophomores Camilla Bossi, Michaela Kucharova, and Tatiana Lipatova.

The first day of competition, four Mountaineers started in singles qualifying rounds. No. 7-seed Kovick, No. 11-seed Chang and No. 14-seed Nagato all advanced to the singles main draw round of 64, while No. 6-seed Lipatova fell in the first round of qualifying singles. Kovick went on to advance to the round of 16, but ultimately fell in two sets to Maryland’s Francesca Feodorov, 6-4, 6-3.

Bossi, Chang, Kucharova and Nagato all competed in the main draw of 64 but fell in the first round.

Friday’s competition kicked off with doubles play round of 64, where the Mountaineers had two pairs competing (No. 9-seed Bossi/Chang and Nagato/Kucharova). Nagato and Kucharova topped Radford’s Abrams and Brandow, 8-4, to advance to the round of 32, alongside Bossi and Chang. The No. 9-seed duo topped St. Joseph’s Wijnesma and Kordonowy, 8-1.

Nagato and Kucharova made a run all the way to quarterfinals, while Bossi and Chang fell in the round of 16. During quarterfinal round play, Nagato and Kucharova fell, 8-6, to Penn State’s No. 16-seed Chekhlystova and Dorner.

Qualifying Singles (R64)

No. 7 Kendall Kovick (WVU) def. Camryn McClure (RAD), 6-1, 7-6(2), 10-6

No. 11 Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Emily Elliot (SJU), 6-0, 6-4

Sofiya Kuzina (W&M) def. No. 6 Tatiana Lipatova (WVU), 6-3, 6-3

No. 14 Momoko Nagato (WVU) def. Jasa Roka (DUQ), 6-1, 6-0

Qualifying Singles (R32)

No. 7 Kendall Kovick (WVU) def. Emma Fernald (W&M), 7-5, 5-7, 10-6

No. 11 Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Jojo Bach (MD), 4-6, 6-3, 10-8

No. 14 Momoko Nagato (WVU) def. Daria Munteanu (JMU), 6-4, 6-4

Singles Main Draw (R64)

Kendall Kovick (WVU) def. No. 7 Maria Juliana Parra Romero (LIB), 6-3, 6-1

Alesya Yakubovich (ODU) def. Michaela Kucharova, 6-3, 6-4

Anastasia Smirnova (VCU) def. Momoko Nagato, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5

No. 8 Ozlem Uslu (VT) def. Ting-Pei Chang, 6-4, 6-0

Yvonna Zuffova (PSU) def. Camilla Bossi, 6-4, 7-5

Singles Main Draw (R32)

Kendall Kovick (WVU) def. Yelizaveta Karlova (VCU), 6-3, 7-6(3)

Singles Main Draw (R16)

Francesca Feodorov (MD) def. Kendall Kovick (WVU), 6-4, 6-3

Doubles Main Draw (R64)

Momoko Nagato/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Julia Abrams/Emily Brandow (RAD), 8-4

No. 9 Camilla Bossi/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Kirsten Wijnsema/Charlotte Kordonowy (SJU), 8-1

Doubles Main Draw (R32)

Momoko Nagato/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. No. 3 Julia Adams/Melodie Collard (UVA), 8-7(5)

No. 9 Camilla Bossi/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Karly Friedland/Ioana Gheorghita (PSU), 8-2

Doubles Main Draw (R16)

Momoko Nagato/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. No. 10 Hannah McColgan/Jojo Bach (MD), 8-7(4)

Adel-Byanu Abidullina/Eliza Askarova (DEL) def. No. 9 Camilla Bossi/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 8-3

Doubles Main Draw (Quarterfinals)

No. 16 Sofiya Chekhlystova/Olivia Dorner (PSU) Momoko Nagato/Michaela Kucharova (WVU), 8-6

Looking Ahead

The Mountaineers return to competition on Nov. 4-6, as they look to close their fall slate at the 2022 Big 12 Individual Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma.