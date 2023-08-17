MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University head women’s tennis coach Miha Lisac has released the 2023 fall schedule.

The Mountaineers will begin the fall season in Charlottesville, Virginia, for the UVA Hidden Duel on Sept. 15-17.

West Virginia will return to the state to co-host the Thunder in the Mountains tournament in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sept. 22-24. West Virginia, Marshall, Cleveland State and Radford are slated to compete in the tournament.

Following the tournament in Charleston, WVU will host the Martha Thorn Invitational in Morgantown on Oct. 6-8.

The Mountaineers will then hit the road to compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Atlantic Regional, hosted by Liberty, in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Oct. 19-23.

WVU will finish its fall season at the Big 12 Individual Championships on Nov. 10-13 in Waco, Texas.