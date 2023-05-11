MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Athletics has announced a change to this weekend’s baseball series against Texas Tech.

Friday’s series opener between No. 12 West Virginia and visiting Texas Tech has been moved up two-and-a-half hours to a 4 p.m. ET first pitch. This is due to weather expected to be in the Morgantown area Friday night.

Tickets already purchased for the game will still be honored at the gates for the earlier starts. WVU Athletics notes that fans with tickets who are unable to attend due to the time change can exchange those tickets through the Mountaineer Ticket Office.

All three games in the series will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

West Virginia baseball and Mother Nature clashed last weekend, as well. The Mountaineers and visiting Oklahoma Sooners sat through a three-and-a-half-hour rain delay on Sunday.

This weekend’s series against the Red Raiders marks the final home games of the regular season for WVU. First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, and Sunday’s contest begins at 1 p.m. ET.