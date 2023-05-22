MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Just one week after reaching some of the highest marks in program history, WVU baseball has made a significant drop in the latest polls.

The Mountaineers entered the three-game series in Austin inside the top 12 in six different polls. After an 0-3 week for the first time this season, WVU now finds itself at the opposite end of the rankings released on Monday.

In the D1Baseball poll, Randy Mazey’s ball club fell 15 spots to No. 21, while the two teams it shared the Big 12 regular-season title with, Oklahoma and Texas, have climbed up quite a few spots. The Cowboys are at No. 18 while the previously unranked Longhorns are now at No. 20.

Baseball America still has the 39-win Mountaineers inside the top 15. They dropped seven spots to No. 14 in the latest rankings. OSU and Texas check in at No. 12 and No. 13 respectively.

In Perfect Game’s updates poll, West Virginia fell eight spots to No. 20. OSU is the only other Big 12 team featured at No. 23.

The Mountaineers are now ready for the postseason with their hopes of hosting an NCAA Regional hanging in the balance.

After a series of tiebreakers, they are the No. 3 seed for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Tournament. WVU will face the No. 6 seed Texas Tech in the first round on Wednesday, May 24, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. First pitch is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.