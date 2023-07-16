College football coaches and players are limited in the number of hours they can spend with one another during the summer months.

In order to maximize their time in the “offseason,” players often meet up on their own to work out, practice techniques, and fine-tune their craft ahead of preseason camps getting underway in August.

That is what West Virginia players have been doing as of late.

“Without the coaches there, it’s really just all on us, you know, holding each other accountable,” said right tackle Doug Nester. “So, I think it’s been great, so far, this offseason.”

Practicing without coaches present does run the risk of bad habits creeping in unnoticed.

Nester is part of a veteran-heavy offensive line. That unit not only has plenty of collegiate experience but countless hours together as well.

With the veterans leading the way in that position group and being some of the most commanding presences on the offense and team, overall, the offensive linemen are relied on to hold players accountable. Nester added the experience of the players in his unit gives them a great understanding of how to balance having fun and being serious.

“It’s just all about holding each other accountable, like as a unit. So if we see one person doing the wrong thing or wrong technique, we’ll call them out immediately and tell them we need to do that better or re-do it just completely,” said Nester.

Defensively, fellow Mountain State native Sean Martin has been thrust into a leadership role this offseason.

Asked at Big 12 Media Days how he and the other leaders of the defense keep players on that side of the football from creating bad habits when the coaches aren’t present, he said it falls on the shoulders of those leaders to turn into coaches on the field.

“We’ve come a long way since spring,” he added.

One of West Virginia’s biggest leaders, regardless of position, is center Zach Frazier. The Fairmont native typically leads by example more than with his voice.

Though, especially when the coaching staff is away, Frazier is one of the key players expected to speak up if he sees another player slacking or falling into a bad habit.

“It’s just always pushing each other every day, whether it’s in workouts now in the summer… I try to nudge them any way I can, like put more weight on, or maybe even do some extra whatever, just doing extra and trying to push each other,” said Frazier. “I think that’s what makes our group special, is we’re able to push each other without getting our feelings hurt.”

Specifically amongst his fellow offensive lineman, Frazier credits the camaraderie that’s present for West Virginia players to be able to push each other like that when the coaches aren’t around.

That camaraderie and all the hours they’ve logged with one another limits the bad habits from creeping in between seasons. They also raise expectations inside the building. Few people have higher expectations and standards for how he and his group play than Frazier.