WVU volleyball coach Reed Sunahara talks with his team during a timeout in 2021. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Oklahoma in three sets to conclude its first Big 12 Conference road trip of 2022 at McCasland Field House in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Mountaineers (6-9, 0-3 Big 12) fought hard against the Sooners (11-4, 1-2 Big 12) but ultimately fell to conclude each set.

Freshman middle blocker Tierney Jackson and freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller teamed up lead WVU in kills with eight each. Jackson also tallied four blocks.

Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson racked up 28 assists to wrap up the road trip and registered four blocks as well.

Freshman libero Jordyn Schilling led West Virginia with nine digs.

Additionally, West Virginia notched 34 kills and 27 digs in the match.

The squad returns to action with a match against Kansas State on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. ET, in Morgantown. It is Luau Night at the WVU Coliseum. Live stream and live stats for the match can be found on WVUSports.com.