WVU volleyball coach Reed Sunahara shouts to his team during the Mountaineers’ match against Kansas. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

Though its hitting percentage of .177 outlasted its opponent, WVU volleyball dropped the second game of the Duke/North Carolina Tournament with a 3-1 loss in four sets to Loyola University Maryland

Junior outside hitter Hailey Green led the WVU attack in a back-and-forth first set that ended in a 25-23 Loyola victory. Green collected 5.5 points (16.5 on the night) with 5 kills in the close opening frame.

Libero Camilla Covas kept the Mountaineers alive in the second frame with her second-straight set with four digs, but Loyola finished with a 25-21 win.

In the third set, sophomore middle blocker Tierney Jackson and redshirt senior Lauren DeLo set the town early with four combined blocks in the first six points. Neither team led by more than five points until WVU took the third set 25-19.

The fourth set was just as close as the previous three, but the Greyhounds escaped with a 25-20 victory.

Green’s 15 kills, Tierney’s 4.5 blocks and Covas’s 10 digs were team-highs.

WVU wraps up its play in the Duke/North Carolina Tournament with a game against Duke on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Raleigh.