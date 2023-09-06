MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team heads to the Colgate Ellis Rowland Memorial Tournament in Hamilton, New York, on Thursday, Sept. 7 through Saturday, Sept. 9. All matches will be played at Cottrell Court.

The Mountaineers start off the tournament against Colgate on Thursday night, and first serve is slated for 7 p.m. ET. On Friday, West Virginia will square off against Cornell for the first time in program history at 3 p.m. The team wraps up the weekend on Saturday against Albany at 4:30 p.m.

Fans who are unable to attend the match can following along with live stats at WVUsports.com. Matches against Colgate and Cornell will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Thursday marks the third meeting between West Virginia and Colgate. The teams have not met since 2008, when the Raiders took the 3-2 win over the Mountaineers.

West Virginia will meet Cornell for the first time on Saturday. Currently, the Big Red Bears are 1-2 in their 2023 campaign.

Saturday will be the first meeting in 16 years for West Virginia and Albany. The Mountaineers and the Greyhounds are tied, 1-1, in program series history, with the last meeting in 2007 resulting in a 3-1 win for West Virginia.

The Mountaineers competed in the Duke/North Carolina Tournament last weekend, leaving North Carolina at the 2-4 mark.

Redshirt senior setter Lauren DeLo comes off an outstanding weekend for the Mountaineers, combining for 103 assists, 8.58 assists per set, 7 service aces, and 29 digs.

Other players to watch include freshman middle blocker Maddy McGath, who boasted a .500 hitting percentage against Loyola on Sept. 1. McGath collected 10 kills, 16 attacks and two blocks against the Greyhounds. Junior outside hitter Hailey Green poses as an offensive threat this weekend after collecting 121 attacks and 40 kills in twelve sets at the Duke/North Carolina Tournament.