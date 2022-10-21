WVU libero Skye Stokes takes a dig against Kansas at the Mountaineers’ WVU Coliseum. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

The West Virginia University volleyball team travels to Austin, Texas, to take on No. 1 Texas at Gregory Gymnasium on Saturday, Oct. 22. First serve is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell enters the match after earning her third triple-double of the campaign, tallying 18 kills, 19 assists and 14 digs against Kansas on Oct. 19. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native also is tied for first on the team in kills with 225.

Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller also heads to the Lonestar State with 225 kills, while she is second on the team in service aces (19). Fellow freshman middle blocker Tierney Jackson goes into the match having tied her collegiate best in kills (11) in the team’s last outing.

This match marks the 21st all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (7-13, 0-7 Big 12) and the Longhorns (14-1, 6-1 Big 12), with the series beginning in 2012.

Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson leads WVU in assists (518), while junior libero Skye Stokes leads the team in digs (271) and holds the 2022 Big 12 single-match season high in digs with 36 against Iowa State on Oct. 12, 2022.

Of note, West Virginia ranks second in the Big 12 in opponent kills per set (11.49) and is third in opponent service aces per set (1.14) and opponent assists per set (10.78)

