WVU men’s basketball’s Dec. 30 meeting with Ohio State will now be one leg of the Legends of Basketball Showcase tripleheader at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland.

Akron-St. Bonaventure and Ohio-Davidson will make up the other two games.

OSU holds a 9-8 all-time series lead over WVU on the hardcourt, but WVU has won eight of the last nine meetings. The Mountaineers have also beaten the Buckeyes in three straight matchups, including a 2019 meeting at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Legends of Basketball Showcase is one eight different events operated by Intersport during the first eight weeks of the 2023-24 season, with an additional announcement to come in the ensuing days.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Oct. 12 at www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com, but fans interested in attending the tripleheader can register to receive event information and gain access to early tickets through a one-day presale on Oct. 11 by signing up at www.LegendsofBasketball.com/Showcase.