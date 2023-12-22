What’s better than extra football?

Below is everything you need to know about WVU’s 13th game of the year in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against North Carolina:

Duke’s Mayo Bowl game information

Date: Dec. 27, 2023

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU record: 8-4, 6-3 Big 12

North Carolina record: 8-4, 4-4 ACC

Tickets: SeatGeek

Series history: WVU is 1-1 against UNC in two meetings dating back to 1997. Both matchups were also in bowl games.

Last meeting: The Mountaineers took down the Tar Heels in a 31-30 shootout in the 2008 Meineke Car Care Bowl.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl matchup preview

For the third time in the Neal Brown era, WVU football gets to play an extra game. After the Big 12, SEC and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl did some rearranging of bowl contracts, the Mountaineers will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels of the ACC.

WVU is 16-23 all-time in bowl games. The Mountaineers will be looking for their first bowl victory since beating Army in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31, 2020.

West Virginia finished the season winning each of the last two games of the regular season and four of its last five games, dating back to the end of October.

The Tar Heels entered this season as a dark horse to win the ACC but limped to the finish, losing four of their final six games. UNC ended the regular season on a two-game losing streak, falling by double digits to Clemson and NC State. The Tar Heels will play the bowl game without many of its impact players from the regular season, such as quarterback Drake Maye and wide receiver Devontez Walker, who opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Both of the prior meetings in WVU-UNC history also came in bowl games, with each team earning one win.

Mountaineer GameDay

WVU fans can begin their Duke’s Mayo Bowl game day with a special edition of Mountaineer GameDay. The pregame show will air from 3-4 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh, and from 4-5 p.m. ET on Nexstar stations in West Virginia.

The award-winning WVU football pregame show will get fans up to speed on the latest news right up until an hour before kickoff as host Nick Farrell brings you the latest news with GBN’s Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker.