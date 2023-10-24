MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following their controversial 1-1 draw with Cincinnati Monday night, Nikki Izzo-Brown and the WVU women’s soccer team (7-7-4, 5-3-2 Big 12) have earned a first-round bye for the upcoming 2023 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship tournament in Round Rock, Texas.

The Mountaineers finished the regular season fifth in the conference standings with 17 points. West Virginia entered the final day of the season in a three-way tie for fourth place.

West Virginia will begin postseason play in the Big 12 quarterfinals on Monday, Oct. 30. The Mountaineers will face fourth-seeded Texas, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. The match will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

WVU played the then-nationally-ranked Longhorns to a scoreless draw last month in Austin. If Izzo-Brown’s crew can take down Texas in the quarterfinals, they would likely play regular-season conference champs Texas Tech in the conference semifinals on Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The Mountaineers enter the postseason on a five-match unbeaten streak. West Virginia captured its fifth Big 12 tournament title last year as a No. 4 seed.

The 2023 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Championship will be held at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, from Oct. 28 – Nov. 4. This is the first season 10 teams have qualified for the Big 12 Conference tournament. Full tournament seeding is below.

Texas Tech (14-0-4, 8-0-2 Big 12) BYU (14-1-3, 7-0-3 Big 12) TCU (10-5-3, 6-2-2 Big 12) Texas (12-4-2, 6-3-1 Big 12) West Virginia (7-7-4, 5-3-2 Big 12) UCF (9-6-1, 5-4-1 Big 12) Oklahoma State (12-7, 5-5 Big 12) Baylor (9-6-3, 4-4-2 Big 12) Oklahoma (7-9-2, 3-5-2 Big 12) Cincinnati (3-7-7, 2-3-5 Big 12)

First Round – Oct. 28

Match 1 – No. 8 Baylor vs. No. 9 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET

Match 2 – No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m. CT



Quarterfinals – Oct. 30

Match 3 – No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 West Virginia, 11:30 a.m. CT/12:30 p.m. ET

Match 4 – No. 1 Texas Tech vs. Match 1 Winner, 2 p.m. CT

Match 5 – No. 2 BYU vs. Match 2 Winner, 4:30 p.m. MT/5:30 p.m. CT

Match 6 – No. 3 TCU vs. No. 6 UCF, 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET



Semifinals – Nov. 1

Match 7 – Match 3 Winner vs. Match 4 Winner, 4:30 p.m. CT

Match 8 – Match 5 Winner vs. Match 6 Winner, 7 p.m. CT



Final – Nov. 4

Match 7 Winner vs. Match 8 Winner, 7 p.m. CT