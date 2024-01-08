MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s run as a nationally ranked women’s basketball team will continue for at least one more week. WVU (13-1, 2-1 Big 12) is off to one of its best starts in program history, and remains No. 24 in the country in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

West Virginia went 1-1 last week, capturing a league win over Cincinnati before suffering its first loss of the year at the hands of No. 3 Texas on Saturday.

The Mountaineers enter this week as the No. 23 team in the NET rankings.

After forcing 24 turnovers and collecting 13 steals against the Longhorns on Saturday, Mark Kellogg’s crew has taken over the top spot in the country in steals per game (14.9). WVU ranks third in the nation, but best among Power 5 programs, in turnovers forced per game (25.14).

The Mountaineers are also among the best teams in the country in scoring margin (+24.6), free throws made per game (16), and scoring offense (79.4). WVU leads the Big 12 in turnover margin (+9.64).

Guard JJ Quinerly leads the Big 12 and is tenth in the nation with 3.29 steals per game. She is also fifth in the conference in scoring average at 18.6 points per contest. Quinerly is one of four WVU players among the top seven steals leaders in the Big 12, joined by Jordan Harrison, Lauren Fields and Kyah Watson.

WVU hits the road for two conference games this week. The Mountaineers will travel to play Iowa State on Wednesday and then head to the Sunshine State to face UCF on Saturday.