Coming into its game against No. 24 West Virginia, the Iowa State women’s basketball team had played 908 consecutive games with a made-three-pointer. For 25 minutes of Wednesday night’s game, that streak appeared to be in jeopardy.

The Cyclones trailed by 19 points and WVU was in control halfway through the third quarter. Then, Iowa State snapped the drought.

The Cyclones (11-4, 4-0 Big 12) finally made a three-pointer, and it sparked a 38-9 run to come back and defeat the No. 24 Mountaineers (13-2, 2-2 Big 12) 74-64 at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

WVU relied on the three-ball early against Iowa State’s two-three zone defense, and it worked. The Mountaineers hit 5-of-12 three-pointers in the first quarter on the way to an early 21-19 lead.

Cyclone forward Audi Crooks presented the biggest challenge for the WVU defense early in Wednesday’s game. Crooks recorded nine first-quarter points on 4-of-6 shooting, including a three-point play in the lane, and all four of her first baskets came in the paint. She went into the halftime locker room with 13 points and seven rebounds, but she also had three fouls to her name.

She was able to stay on the court for most of the second half, and she finished the night with a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds.

The barrage of deep balls continued from WVU in the second quarter when they went 4-for-12 in the second frame. In the first half as a whole, the Mountaineers shot 9-of-24 from deep. They took 37 total shots in the half, regardless of distance. Forward Kylee Blacksten drained four three-pointers Wednesday night for the first time in her career, and she scored a season-high 16 points before fouling out in the game’s final seconds.

WVU led 44-31 at halftime after outscoring the Cyclones 23-12 in the second quarter.

Iowa State clawed back in the second half thanks to an 11-0 run to close the third quarter to narrow WVU’s lead to 55-47. WVU also scored just 11 points in the third quarter.

For the Cyclones, that momentum rolled into the fourth quarter. After not hitting its first three-pointer of the night until over halfway through the third quarter, Iowa State finished the game making five of its last seven three-point attempts. In the final six minutes of the game, the Cyclones outscored the Mountaineers 20-2.

WVU guard Jordan Harrison led the Mountaineers with 17 points and seven assists. Wing Lauren Fields added 13 points on 4-of-14 shooting, all of which came from behind the three-point line. Guard JJ Quinerly also logged double figures in scoring with 10 points.

After opening the game with nine three-pointers on 24 attempts, the Mountaineers went 3-for-18 from deep in the second half.

WVU will continue its road trip Saturday at noon against UCF (9-5, 0-4 Big 12) in Orlando on ESPN+.