Madisen Smith (30) being greeted by kids as she runs out onto the court for introductions (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team (17-10, 8-8 Big 12) finishes off a two-game home stand in Morgantown when they host Oklahoma State on Wednesday, March 1. The contest marks fan appreciation night at the WVU Coliseum and the final regular-season home game for the Mountaineers.

The contest against Oklahoma State will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Nick Farrell and Meg Bulger on the call. The game also can be heard on the Varsity Network app, with Andrew Caridi on the call. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

The matchup marks the 26th time the two programs have met. West Virginia is 14-11 all-time against Oklahoma State, including 7-4 in games played in Morgantown. WVU has won four of the last five meetings with Oklahoma State dating back to Jan. 16, 2021.

The Mountaineers look to level the season series with a win after the Cowgirls claimed the two teams’ first meeting in Stillwater, Oklahoma, as the Mountaineers fell 76-65.

Last time out, fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith’s eighth career 20-point performance pushed WVU to victory over Kansas State on senior night. The Mountaineers won 67-58, inside the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia never trailed in the contest. Senior guard Jayla Hemingway finished in double-figures for the 11th time, adding five steals and five rebounds.

All ten Mountaineers that saw action in the game contributed with points as eight finished with at least two rebounds. WVU shot 37.3% (22-of-59) from the floor, including 80.0% (16-of-20) from the charity stripe.

West Virginia is second in the Big 12 in scoring defense, as it is holding opponents to just 61.1 points per game this season. The Mountaineers lead the league in turnover margin (6.30) and steals per game (9.93). Additionally, WVU is second in the league in turnovers forced per game (19.9).