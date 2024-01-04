MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If there is ever a time for the No. 24 WVU women’s basketball team to silence its doubters, it is Saturday afternoon against No. 10 Texas.

Here is everything you need to know about the Mountaineers’ Big 12 matchup with the Longhorns:

WVU women’s basketball vs. Texas game information

Date: Jan. 6, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV/Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Tickets: WVUGAME.com

WVU record: 13-0 (2-0 Big 12)

Texas record: 14-1 (1-1 Big 12)

Series history: Texas leads the series 17-10, and the Longhorns have won the last four meetings between the two programs.

WVU women’s basketball vs. Texas matchup preview

In what will be one of WVU’s toughest tasks all year, the No. 24 Mountaineers will host the No. 10 Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the WVU Coliseum.

“I expect it to be a very physical, tough [and] defensive-type [of] game,” Kellogg said. “Both teams will battle [and] are going to play hard. They can rebound. They have size, so they’ll have a little size advantage on us, but that’s nothing new for us. That’s something we’ve played against all year, but it’ll be a top-25 challenge.”

The Longhorns enter Saturday’s game fresh off a bounce-back win over Texas Tech following their 85-79 loss to No. 6 Baylor in Austin on Dec. 30.

Outside of the Baylor game, Texas has been nearly perfect. The Longhorns are averaging a conference-leading 90.8 points per game and a Big 12-best 51.8% field-goal percentage. They are also allowing the fewest opponent rebounds per game (28.3), and they have the fifth-best scoring defense (55.9 opponent points per game) in the conference.

“I do think there [are] ways to slow those teams down,” Kellogg said. “I don’t want to give that away right now because that’ll be a part of the game plan. I don’t know that we’re going to beat them if we give up 92 points.”

WVU’s 13-0 start is tied for the second-longest unbeaten streak to start a season in program history. Mike Carey’s 2016-17 and 2017-18 teams each started 13-0. The program record was set when Carey’s 2010-11 squad started that year with a 16-0 record.

The Mountaineer defense, which is the second best in the Big 12 in terms of scoring, is averaging the most steals per game (15) in the country. Guards JJ Quinerly, Lauren Fields and Jordan Harrison are also each averaging 10 or more points per game.