MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball continues its two-game road trip on Saturday when it travels to Manhattan, Kansas to face the Kansas State Wildcats.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

WVU hoops at K-State game information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Bramlage Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

Where to watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: West Virginia leads 16-7 since 2013

Last meeting: West Virginia won 74-62 in Manhattan on March 2, 2022

WVU at Kansas State game preview

West Virginia remains on the hunt for its first Big 12 win, suffering two straight second-half collapses against ranked opponents to open the league schedule. Both times, WVU entered halftime with at least a share of the league, but ended the fourth quarter with double-digit deficits.

The Mountaineers continue their two-game road trip in Manhattan, a town in which they’ve seen success, winning seven of their 10 games since joining the Big 12.

K-state earned its first league win on Wednesday, topping Oklahoma State at home. That was the Wildcats’ 12th win of the season as they attempt to navigate the campaign without star forward Ayoka Lee, who sustained a season-ending injury before the campaign began.