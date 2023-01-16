MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers have conquered Wildcats, Horned Frogs, and nationally ranked Bears over the last three games. Next up, are the sliding Jayhawks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

WVU women’s hoops at Kansas game information

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: All Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS

Where to watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: West Virginia leads 16-6 since 1993

Last meeting: Kansas defeated WVU 74-63 on Feb. 15, 2022, in Lawrence

WVU women’s hoops at Kansas game preview

Wednesday’s meeting inside Phog Allen Fieldhouse is a matchup of two teams seemingly going in different directions.

Kansas (12-4, 2-3 Big 12) won each of its first 10 games to start the year and was featured inside the AP Top 25. However, the Jayhawks have lost each of their last three contests by an average of 10.6 points per game, and have dropped out of the national rankings.

West Virginia (12-4, 3-2 Big 12), on the other hand, has won each of its last three, including knocking off No. 18 Baylor on Sunday. The Bears, who WVU just defeated by nine points, beat Kansas by 13 in Lawrence just over one week ago.

Dawn Plitzuweit’s club continues to be the best scoring defense in the Big 12, giving up just 56.3 points per game. However, no team in the league does a better job at holding opponents to a low shooting percentage than the Jayhawks. Another thing that Kansas does very well is rebound, as the Jayhawks have the second-best rebounding average in the league.

Senior center Taiyanna Jackson paces KU in scoring, averaging 15.1 points per game. Jackson and senior guards Holly Kersgieter and Zakiya Franklin combine for 44.6 points per contest, as each averages more than 14 points per game. Lawrence, Kansas, is home to three of the top 10 scorers in Big 12 women’s basketball.

Jackson is averaging a double-double this season, as she also pulls in a league-best 12.3 rebounds per game. She also leads the conference shooting percentage.

JJ Quinerly leads West Virginia in scoring average at 13.3 points per game. Her scoring output has increased in recent weeks, as she’s averaging 19.0 points per game in Big 12 play, which is the fifth-best mark in the league. Quinerly has eclipsed 20 points in a game twice, and tallied 16 or more points four times.

In recent games, Plitzuweit’s offense has seen three starters each score 20 or more points in one outing, and four starters score 15 or more points in another.