MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Competition is heating up in the Big 12 Conference as the calender enters the second half of February. West Virginia and 17th-ranked Texas are both fighting for good seeding in the league standings and will square off in a crucial showdown on Sunday afternoon.

Here is everything you need to know about the clash.

West Virginia at No. 17 Texas game information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Moody Center, Austin, Texas

TV: ESPNU

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: Texas leads 16-10 since 2012

Last meeting: Texas 69, West Virginia 56 at the WVU Coliseum on Feb. 1, 2023

WVU at No. 17 Texas matchup preview

The Longhorns are looking to return to the winning track after dropping its first loss in nearly a month, snapping a seven-game win streak. Time is running out for Texas, which is currently neck-and-neck with rival Oklahoma for the top spot in the Big 12 standings.

Texas gets the opportunity to sneak ahead of the Sooners from the comfort of its home court, a venue at which it has lost just once this season.

WVU has had an up-and-down ride through the Big 12 and currently sits on an upward trajectory after a pair of wins at home. That was tested on Monday as the Mountaineers looked to compete without two starters and one of their top bench players, but some unsuspecting names, like forward Isis Beh, stepped up to give WVU its seventh win in the conference.