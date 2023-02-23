MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball returns home for a two-game homestand on Saturday when it hosts Kansas State at the WVU Coliseum.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash.

Kansas State at West Virginia game information

Date: Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: West Virginia leads all-time series 17-7 since 2013

Last meeting: WVU defeated K-State 77-70 on Jan. 7, 2023

K-State at WVU matchup preview

West Virginia suffered a heartbreaking loss on Wednesday, falling to Texas Tech in double overtime. That was WVU’s first loss to the Red Raiders since 2017 and it dealt the Mountaineers a painful blow to its postseason resume.

Saturday presents a big opportunity for the Mountaineers as they vie for a higher seed in the Big 12 Tournament. WVU currently sits in the sixth spot in the league standings, but with three more wins and some outside help, it could climb to the fourth spot.

Kansas State has had a rough season, falling in the ninth spot in the league. The Wildcats would love to earn a revenge win over the Mountaineers in Morgantown, though, after the trio of JJ Quinerly, Kylee Blacksten and Madisen Smith combined for 62 points.