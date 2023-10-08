MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU women’s soccer (5-7-3, 3-3-1 Big 12) secured its second straight win with a 1-0 victory over Oklahoma State (11-5, 4-3 Big 12) Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Stadium in Morgantown.

The Cowgirls dominated the possession battle in the first half, tallying five shots (three on goal) and five corner kicks. WVU goalkeeper Kayza Massey made two saves on back-to-back corner kick sequences from Oklahoma State to hold the Cowgirls scoreless in the first half.

A fair number of offensive chances for WVU were thwarted in the second half by OSU keeper Grace Gordon, but senior midfielder AJ Rodriguez found the chink in the Cowgirls’ armor in the match’s 68th minute.

With the ball deep in OSU’s zone, Rodriguez fielded a clean touch, and split two defenders on a crisp pass that sophomore forward Taylor White drove home for her eighth goal of the season and the 1-0 lead.

That lead would be a big enough cushion for WVU to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season. It was also the first time this year in which the Mountaineers pitched two-straight shutouts.

WVU continues its Big 12 schedule Thursday in Manhattan, Kansas, as the Mountaineers take on Kansas State (3-8-3, 1-4-1 Big 12) at 8 p.m.