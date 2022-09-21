The West Virginia University women’s soccer team opens Big 12 Conference play, traveling to Lubbock, Texas, to take on Texas Tech on Thursday, Sept. 22. Kickoff at John Walker Soccer Complex is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thursday’s match will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Geoff Haxton and Bridgett Rogers on the call. Live stats from the contest also are available at WVUsports.com.

West Virginia (3-3-3) enters Big 12 play after being selected to finish third in the 2022 Big 12 Soccer Preseason Poll. WVU owns a total record of 65-12-9 all-time in Big 12 play since joining the league in 2012, while the Mountaineers own a winning record over all nine conference opponents. Entering its 11th season in the league, West Virginia is undefeated in Big 12 openers, boasting a record of 9-0-1.

Thursday’s contest marks the 14th meeting all-time between West Virginia and Texas Tech, as WVU holds a 9-3-1 lead in the series. The Mountaineers and Red Raiders have met in the regular season each year since WVU joined the conference, while they also have met three times in the Big 12 Tournament. In the two teams’ last meeting in 2021, WVU beat Texas Tech, 2-0, on Oct. 17, in Morgantown. Then-senior Isabella Sibley recorded her first career brace to help lift the Mountaineers over TTU, finding the back of the net in the 70th and 89th minutes.

Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey leads the Big 12 in shutouts (5) and save percentage (0.850), while she also ranks No. 12 and No. 37 nationally in those respective categories. The Ottawa, Ontario, native is second in the league in total saves (34) and third in goals against average (0.667).

West Virginia completed its nonconference slate with a 2-0 loss to Georgetown on Sept. 17, in Washington, D.C. Despite a seemingly even final box score, the Hoyas broke through in the 34th minute and then added a second score in the opening minutes of the second half to seal the win. WVU narrowly outshot GU, 13-12, including a 9-8 edge in the second half, while West Virginia tallied four shots on goal compared to six for the Hoyas.

Tom Stone is in his 16th season at the helm of Texas Tech’s women’s soccer program. Stone is the winningest coach in program history with an overall mark of 171-95-37. The Red Raiders open Big 12 Conference play on Thursday after going 4-3-2 in nonconference play, coming off a 2-0 win over Fresno State on Sept. 16.

Forwards Macy Schultz and Ashleigh Williams lead the Red Raider offense in goals (3) and points (6), while defender Macy Blackburn paces the team with a trio of assists on the year. Senior Madison White is TTU’s starting goalkeeper, tallying 19 saves and a 0.792 goals-against average through nine games.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.